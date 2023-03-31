Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 165,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

