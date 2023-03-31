Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 165,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

