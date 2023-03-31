Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 49,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

