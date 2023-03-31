Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Decreased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,638 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amcor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Amcor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 68.06%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

