American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AXP opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

