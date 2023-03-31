American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

