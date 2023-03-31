Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $251.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $241.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.27. Amgen has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

