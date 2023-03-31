Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.