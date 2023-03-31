Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

