Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price at $26.89

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $377.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.26. Bandwidth has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $34.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $147,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $382,001.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 90.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 496.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,969 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 99.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

