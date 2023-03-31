Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$138.44

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$138.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Stock Up 0.9 %

GIB.A stock opened at C$128.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$122.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$115.26. The stock has a market cap of C$27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a 1-year low of C$95.45 and a 1-year high of C$130.75.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

