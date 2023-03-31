Analysts Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $38.33

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

