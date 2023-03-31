Analysts Set Haleon plc (LON:HLN) PT at GBX 323.09

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.09 ($3.97).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.69) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.12) to GBX 330 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.40) to GBX 344 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.62) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 364 ($4.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

LON HLN opened at GBX 321.10 ($3.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,675.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 323.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 302.50. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 337.95 ($4.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,166.67%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

