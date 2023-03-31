Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) PT at $129.91

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.91.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $136.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

