Analysts Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) PT at GBX 248.25

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.25 ($3.05).

SBRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.53) to GBX 213 ($2.62) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

SBRY stock opened at GBX 275.70 ($3.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277.10 ($3.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.50. The stock has a market cap of £6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

