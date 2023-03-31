Analysts Set Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Price Target at C$49.43

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$61.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.18. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$39.00 and a twelve month high of C$74.68. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.655914 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

