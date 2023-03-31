Analysts Set OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF) Target Price at $19.85

OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.85.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OVH Groupe in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get OVH Groupe alerts:

OVH Groupe Stock Performance

OTC OVHFF opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. OVH Groupe has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30.

About OVH Groupe

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OVH Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OVH Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.