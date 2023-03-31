Analysts Set OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF) Target Price at $19.85

OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.85.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OVH Groupe in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OVH Groupe Stock Performance
OTC OVHFF opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. OVH Groupe has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30.
About OVH Groupe
OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OVH Groupe (OVHFF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for OVH Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OVH Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.