Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $17.20

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 560.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,147,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period.

OMI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

