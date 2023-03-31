Analysts Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target at $72.62

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $447,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,829.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,680 shares of company stock worth $8,390,636 over the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

