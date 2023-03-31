Analysts Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target at $11.50

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,629,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in RPT Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,341,000 after purchasing an additional 333,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

RPT opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $797.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

