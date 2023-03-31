Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Target Price at C$13.15

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.56. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.44 and a 52 week high of C$12.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -124.14%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

