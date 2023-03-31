Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Target Price at $36.00

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of YELP stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,509.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,726 shares of company stock worth $11,430,966. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 183.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,598 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at $502,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Yelp by 491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Yelp by 17.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,975 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.