Analysts Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target at $13.25

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,307 shares of company stock valued at $595,524. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

