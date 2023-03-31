Analyzing PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) & Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Kamada shares are held by institutional investors. 47.7% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Kamada shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PyroGenesis Canada has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kamada has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PyroGenesis Canada -191.40% -133.83% -70.86% Kamada -1.79% 6.12% 3.41%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PyroGenesis Canada $22.92 million 6.86 -$30.67 million ($0.20) -4.40 Kamada $129.34 million 1.60 -$2.32 million ($0.05) -92.38

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than PyroGenesis Canada. Kamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PyroGenesis Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PyroGenesis Canada and Kamada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kamada has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Kamada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kamada is more favorable than PyroGenesis Canada.

Summary

Kamada beats PyroGenesis Canada on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

