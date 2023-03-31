Analyzing The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) & Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 2.12% 7.98% 1.45% Allstate -2.55% -1.04% -0.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Allstate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $5.47 billion 0.84 $116.00 million $3.21 39.91 Allstate $51.41 billion 0.56 -$1.31 billion ($5.32) -20.51

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allstate. Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.4% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Allstate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Hanover Insurance Group and Allstate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Allstate 1 5 7 0 2.46

The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $155.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Allstate has a consensus target price of $146.08, indicating a potential upside of 33.90%. Given Allstate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allstate is more favorable than The Hanover Insurance Group.

Volatility & Risk

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Allstate pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays out 100.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Allstate pays out -66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Allstate has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Allstate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Allstate on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property. The Specialty focuses on Professional and Executive Lines, Specialty Property & Casualty, Marine, Surety and Other. The Personal Lines segment involves personal automobile, homeowners and other personal coverage. The Other segment operates through Opus Investment Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names. The Protection Services segment provides a range of products and services that expand and enhance customer value propositions including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment offers voluntary benefits and individual life and health products, including life, accident, critical illness, short term disability, and other health insurance products sold through independent agents, benefit brokers, and Allstate exclusive agencies. The Run-off Property-Liability segment relates to property and casualty insurance policies with exposure to asbestos, environmental, and other claims. The Corpora

