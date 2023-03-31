Andrew Croft Sells 15,346 Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Croft sold 15,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.45), for a total value of £180,468.96 ($221,733.58).
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,212.50 ($14.90) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,227.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,147.19. St. James’s Place plc has a one year low of GBX 904.60 ($11.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,520 ($18.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,660.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27.
St. James’s Place Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 7,260.27%.
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
