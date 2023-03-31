Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. Andritz has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

