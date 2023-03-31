Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.4 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

