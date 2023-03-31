Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $38,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Separately, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $31.22.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.