Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $38,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

