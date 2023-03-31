Annapolis Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IBM opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

