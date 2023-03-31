Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 30 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $491.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

