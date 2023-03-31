Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 4,176 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

GMRE opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $583.87 million, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

