Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 515 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 8,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in 3M by 7,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.