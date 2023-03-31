Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 590 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

