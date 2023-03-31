Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 623 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW opened at $110.37 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.