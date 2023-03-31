Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 9,857 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.50 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

