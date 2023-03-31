Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Separately, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.
Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:AVGE opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.18. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $61.04.
Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile
The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.
