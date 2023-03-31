Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVGE opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.18. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $61.04.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.