Annapolis Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.15 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.