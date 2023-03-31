Aquaron Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 3rd (NASDAQ:AQUNU)

Aquaron Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AQUNU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 3rd. Aquaron Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 4th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

AQUNU stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Aquaron Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44.

Institutional Trading of Aquaron Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,000.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify an operating business in the new energy sector. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

