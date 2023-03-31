Arbor Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of 656% compared to the average volume of 3,720 put options.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ABR opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

