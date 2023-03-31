Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

