Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
