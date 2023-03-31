ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.91.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 93,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.