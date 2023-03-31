Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $79.47 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

