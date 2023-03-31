Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

