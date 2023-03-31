Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $19.30. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 2,612,003 shares.

ARCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a market cap of $548.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 420.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

