Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 312.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

ARQT opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $665.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $37,158.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,548 shares of company stock valued at $537,319. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

