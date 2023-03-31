Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 312.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %
ARQT opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $665.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52.
Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $114,000.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.