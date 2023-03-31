ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,784,134 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 200,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 188,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 80,282 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.