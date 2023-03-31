Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.