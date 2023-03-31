Aspiriant LLC Acquires 481 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDG opened at $78.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $433.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

