Aspiriant LLC Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $156,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $207.84 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

